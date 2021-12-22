Big machines to sparkle in Calderdale Christmas Tractor Run

Calder Valley businesses have come together to organise a Christmas Tractor Run, with tractors and other machines parading through the valley on Christmas Eve (Friday) covered in Christmas sparkle.

The team will depart from Eastwood near Todmorden at around 4pm, travelling down to Todmorden centre then back down the valley, up through Heptonstall and then finishing in Colden near Blackshaw Head.

Some of the businesses taking part include CN Trading Ltd, Rock End Moor Gritstone, Beaver Tree Services Calderdale Ltd, Whitaker Excavations, J.BoddyAgri-Contracting and more.

Money raised from the event will go to the British Heart Foundation.