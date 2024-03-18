Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The master comic, musical maestro and Strictly Come Dancing champion headlines TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Wednesday July 31.

Tickets for this special show – the first headline comedy gig in the venue’s iconic courtyard – go on sale at 9am on Friday March 22 at ticketmaster.co.uk

Comedy great Bill Bailey is heading to The Piece Hall, Halifax, for a landmark outdoor show this summer.

Bill is a comedian, actor, musician and author known for his role in the cult sitcom Black Books, as team captain on the anarchic music quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks, his appearances on the freewheeling panel show QI and his many critically acclaimed UK and international stand-up tours.

He was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020.

Bill’s other notable TV work includes the two-part series Bill Bailey’s Jungle Hero for BBC Two about the Victorian naturalist Alfred Russell Wallace, and a brilliant deconstruction of the way orchestras work in Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to the Orchestra, both garnering much acclaim and winning international awards.

Bill’s comedy is a fusion of the surreal and the intelligent, blending stories, poetry and deft wordplay that takes aim at the absurdities of our world, set against an impressive array of weird and wonderful instruments.

Flashback to a show at The Piece Hall last year.

Music is the defining feature of his live shows, where his expertise allows playful interpretations of classic styles such as Tom Waits singing Old Macdonald or Kraftwerk singing the Hokey Cokey.

Bill joins the likes of Tom Jones, Blondie, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Richard Ashcroft, Michael Kiwanuka, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey among the headliners for TX Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

The series is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We’re always exploring how to increase our offer here at The Piece Hall and make sure there it truly something for everyone in our events programme.

“This is the first time we’ll get to experience comedy on this scale and from such a globally recognised talent in the courtyard.