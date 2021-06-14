Black Dyke Band on tour with support from ‘Culture Recovery’ Funding

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease and musicians and musical ensembles all over the country begin to return to live performance, Black Dyke Band are happy to announce that as part of their recently successful application for funding from the Arts Council under the Culture Recovery Fund this summer the band will be undertaking a ‘Bandstand Tour’.

Due to social distancing restrictions currently still in place which mean that only half the band will be able to perform at each venue, Black Dyke will be taking the opportunity to perform a number of arrangements which have also been specially commissioned for reduced ensemble sizes.

These arrangements have also been made possible through funding from the Arts Council as part of the Culture Recovery Fund and are available to purchase through the band’s website - www.blackdykeband.co.ukOver the years, Black Dyke Band has enjoyed positive relationships with a number of youth and community bands and it is also with great pleasure that the band announces that a number of local bands have been invited to share the podium with them as part of the bandstand tour.

The tour kicks off in the band’s iconic home of Queensbury on Sunday, June 20 and culminates down on the south coast in Bournemouth on Saturday, July 17.

Sunday 20th June: Queensbury 12pm and Piece Hall, Halifax from 3pm with the Clifton and Lightcliffe Band

Saturday 26th June: Lincoln Arboretum 4pm

Sunday 4th July: Ripon Cathedral from 11.35am with Ripon City Brass Band and Harrogate – Valley Gardens Bandstand from 3pm with Tewit Youth Band

Saturday 10th July: Oldham Town Centre from 12.00pm with Delph Band and Barnsley Mandela Gardens from 2.00 pm with Barnsley Music Service