Bonfire Night 2023: Here are four big bonfires and firework displays taking place in Halifax, Elland and Hipperholme

The nights are drawing in and it will soon be Bonfire Night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The skies above Calderdale will be filled with spectacular fireworks as people ooh and aah at the impressive spectacle.

Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest bonfires and firework displays taking place around the borough.

Elland Bonfire takes place on Saturday, November 4 at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground in Elland from 5.30pm. For more details, see Elland Round Table's Facebook page.

The Moorlands Family Firework Show is on Saturday, November 4 from 6pm at The Moorlands on Keighley Road in Halifax. For more details, visit The Moorlands' Facebook page.

The Brods Big Bonfire takes place on Friday, November 3 at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme from 6.45pm

Casa Brighouse, near Elland, is hosting a firework display, laser show and terrace party on Sunday, November 5 from 6pm. For more details, visit their Facebook page

