Bonfire Night: Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad coming to Halifax for rooftop fireworks extravaganza

A rooftop fireworks party is returning to Halifax this Bonfire Night with a host of top acts.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:09 BST
Nxt Lvl Firework Fest extravaganza is back and bigger for this year, promising performances from headline acts Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad and more.

There will also be a funfair, beer tents, children’s entertainers, fire eaters and stalls as fireworks are lit from the iconic roof of Dean Clough.

The event takes place on Saturday, Novemeber 4 from 3pm.

The event at Dean Clough is back for another year and will be bigger than everThe event at Dean Clough is back for another year and will be bigger than ever
    To book, visit the event’s website .

    For more information, visit Nxt Lvl’s Facebook page.

    For details about other big Bonfire Night and fireworks events taking place in Calderdale, visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/bonfire-night-2023-here-are-four-big-bonfires-and-firework-displays-taking-place-in-halifax-elland-and-hipperholme-4363437

