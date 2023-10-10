Bonfire Night: Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad coming to Halifax for rooftop fireworks extravaganza
A rooftop fireworks party is returning to Halifax this Bonfire Night with a host of top acts.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nxt Lvl Firework Fest extravaganza is back and bigger for this year, promising performances from headline acts Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad and more.
There will also be a funfair, beer tents, children’s entertainers, fire eaters and stalls as fireworks are lit from the iconic roof of Dean Clough.
The event takes place on Saturday, Novemeber 4 from 3pm.
To book, visit the event’s website .
For more information, visit Nxt Lvl’s Facebook page.
For details about other big Bonfire Night and fireworks events taking place in Calderdale, visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/bonfire-night-2023-here-are-four-big-bonfires-and-firework-displays-taking-place-in-halifax-elland-and-hipperholme-4363437