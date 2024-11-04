Bonfire Night: Pictures from an evening of fireworks and music from Ellie Sax and Aston Merrygold at Halifax's Next Level

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST
At the weekend crowds gathered for an afternoon and evening of fun at Prestige Flowers Presents The Next Level Bonfire Extravaganza 2024.

Visitors enjoyed a pyro musical rooftop firework display at Dean Clough on Saturday (November 2) and Next Level hosted an after party.

Entertainment also included a family fun marquee, funfair and a main stage of musical acts and DJs.

Musician Ellie Sax and JLS’s Aston Merrygold performed at the event.

Here are 11 pictures from the event.

From the left, Leanne, Danny, Lacie, 13, Lexi, 14, Tia, Logan, one, and Lewis

1. NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza

From the left, Leanne, Danny, Lacie, 13, Lexi, 14, Tia, Logan, one, and Lewis Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Adam, Olivia, Hattie and Alastair

2. NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza

From the left, Adam, Olivia, Hattie and Alastair Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Natalie, Becky, Lee and Corey

3. NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza

From the left, Natalie, Becky, Lee and Corey Photo: Jim Fitton

Jodie, left, and Jade

4. NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza

Jodie, left, and Jade Photo: Jim Fitton

