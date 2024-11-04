Visitors enjoyed a pyro musical rooftop firework display at Dean Clough on Saturday (November 2) and Next Level hosted an after party.
Entertainment also included a family fun marquee, funfair and a main stage of musical acts and DJs.
Musician Ellie Sax and JLS’s Aston Merrygold performed at the event.
Here are 11 pictures from the event.
1. NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza
From the left, Leanne, Danny, Lacie, 13, Lexi, 14, Tia, Logan, one, and Lewis Photo: Jim Fitton
2. NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza
From the left, Adam, Olivia, Hattie and Alastair Photo: Jim Fitton
3. NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza
From the left, Natalie, Becky, Lee and Corey Photo: Jim Fitton
4. NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza
Jodie, left, and Jade Photo: Jim Fitton