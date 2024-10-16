Calderdale is preparing to celebrate Bonfire Night with some spectacular firework displays.

There are several large events planned across the borough, from family-friendly gatherings to a Bonfire Night terrace party.

Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest bonfires and firework displays taking place around the borough.

Elland Round Table Bonfire & fireworks display at Elland Recreation Ground.

Elland bonfire will take place at Hullen Edge Park on Saturday, November 2.

Timings, which are subject to change, are gates open at 5pm, bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, Children’s Quiet Fireworks Display at 6.15pm and the main fireworks display at 7pm. The Hellfyre Magpies fire dancing team will be on hand to light the bonfire at 5.30pm.

For more information visit www.ticketsource.co.uk

NXT LVL Bonfire Extravaganza

NXT LVL at Dean Clough in Halifax is holding an event from 5pm on Saturday, November 2.

The main fireworks display will be at 8pm.

There will be live music and DJs, funfair rides and food.

For more information visit www.eventbrite.com

Brods Big Bonfire

The bonfire at Old Brodleians Rugby Club will take place at Woodhead Park, Hipperholme on Friday, November 1.

The clubhouse will be open serving food from 4.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm, fireworks display at 7.30pm and Jimbo Lynch will be live in The Clubhouse at 8pm.

For more information visit www.facebook.com

The Moorlands Family Firework Show

There will be a firework display at The Moorlands, Illingworth, on Saturday, November 2 from 6pm.

For details visit www.facebook.com/moorlandshalifax

Fireween

Old Crossleyans RUFC, Broomfield Avenue, Halifax are hosting a Fireween event on Friday, November 1 from 5pm to 10pm.

There will be fireworks and a fancy dress competition.

For details visit www.facebook.com