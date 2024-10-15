Village spotlight: Take a look around Warley Town which is home to one of the smallest museums in the UK

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Warley Town.
Warley Town was listed in the Domesday book as Werlafeslei.
Warley grew as a farming area during the Middle Ages. A third of its population died in the Great Plague of the 14th century.
Patrick Brontë, father of the writers Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë, and Branwell Brontë, lived for a time in Warley Town.
The writer Dr Phyllis Bentley was also a long-term Warley resident.
Back in 2016 as part of British Telecom's ‘Adopt a Kiosk’ programme, the Warley Community Association adopted the disused BT telephone box and transformed it into a museum of local history, said to be the smallest museum in England.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.