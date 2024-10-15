Village spotlight: Take a look around Warley Town which is home to one of the smallest museums in the UK

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
We’re taking a look at some of the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Warley Town.

Warley Town was listed in the Domesday book as Werlafeslei.

Warley grew as a farming area during the Middle Ages. A third of its population died in the Great Plague of the 14th century.

Patrick Brontë, father of the writers Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë, and Branwell Brontë, lived for a time in Warley Town.

The writer Dr Phyllis Bentley was also a long-term Warley resident.

Back in 2016 as part of British Telecom's ‘Adopt a Kiosk’ programme, the Warley Community Association adopted the disused BT telephone box and transformed it into a museum of local history, said to be the smallest museum in England.

Warley Museum

Warley Museum

View towards Warley Town from Warley Town Lane / Halifax Vandals RUFC

View towards Warley Town from Warley Town Lane / Halifax Vandals RUFC

Halifax Vandals RUFC

Halifax Vandals RUFC

Drinking trough on Stock Lane

Drinking trough on Stock Lane

