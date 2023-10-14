News you can trust since 1853
Elland Bonfire takes place on Saturday, November 4 at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground in Elland from 5.30pm. For more details, see Elland Round Table's Facebook page.

Bonfires in Halifax: Six bonfires and fireworks events taking place in Halifax, Hipperholme and Elland including one with Ellie Sax

Calderdale is preparing to celebrate Bonfire Night with some spectacular firework displays.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST

There are several large events planned across the borough, from family-friendly gatherings to a Bonfire Night terrace party.

One even includes performances from Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad.

Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest bonfires and firework displays taking place around the borough.

Bonfire Night is almost here

The Moorlands Family Firework Show is on Saturday, November 4 from 6pm at The Moorlands on Keighley Road in Halifax. For more details, visit The Moorlands' Facebook page.

The Brods Big Bonfire takes place on Friday, November 3 at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme from 6.45pm

Casa Brighouse, near Elland, is hosting a firework display, laser show and terrace party on Sunday, November 5 from 6pm. For more details, visit their Facebook page

