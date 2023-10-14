Bonfires in Halifax: Six bonfires and fireworks events taking place in Halifax, Hipperholme and Elland including one with Ellie Sax
Calderdale is preparing to celebrate Bonfire Night with some spectacular firework displays.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
There are several large events planned across the borough, from family-friendly gatherings to a Bonfire Night terrace party.
One even includes performances from Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad.
Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest bonfires and firework displays taking place around the borough.
