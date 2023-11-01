Calderdale is preparing to celebrate Bonfire Night with some spectacular firework displays.
There are several large events planned across the borough, from family-friendly gatherings to a Bonfire Night terrace party.
One even includes performances from Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad.
Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest bonfires and firework displays taking place around the borough.
1. Bonfire Night 2023: Here are four big bonfires and firework displays taking place in Halifax, Elland and Hipperholme
Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad will be at the Nxt Lvl rooftop fireworks extravaganza at Dean Clough from 3pm on Saturday, November 4. For tickets and more details, see Nxt Lvl's Facebook page. Photo: subm
Casa Brighouse, near Elland, is hosting a firework display, laser show and terrace party on Sunday, November 5 from 6pm. For more details, visit their Facebook page Photo: sb
The Brods Big Bonfire takes place on Friday, November 3 at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme from 6.45pm Photo: Charles Round
Elland Bonfire takes place on Saturday, November 4 at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground in Elland from 5.30pm. For more details, see Elland Round Table's Facebook page. Photo: sb