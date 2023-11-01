1 . Bonfire Night 2023: Here are four big bonfires and firework displays taking place in Halifax, Elland and Hipperholme

Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad will be at the Nxt Lvl rooftop fireworks extravaganza at Dean Clough from 3pm on Saturday, November 4. For tickets and more details, see Nxt Lvl's Facebook page. Photo: subm