Old Crossleyans RUFC is holding a Fireween Party on Friday, November 3 from 5pm until 10pm at the club on Broomfield Avenue in Halifax. Tot-friendly fireworks start at 6.30pm with a bigger display at 8.30pm. For tickets and more details, visit Old Crossleyans' Facebook page.

Bonfires in Halifax: Some of the organised bonfire and firework events taking place in Halifax, Elland and Hipperholme including one with Ellie Sax and Blazing Squad

Calderdale is preparing to celebrate Bonfire Night with some spectacular firework displays.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

There are several large events planned across the borough, from family-friendly gatherings to a Bonfire Night terrace party.

One even includes performances from Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad.

Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest bonfires and firework displays taking place around the borough.

Ellie Sax, Dick and Dom and Blazing Squad will be at the Nxt Lvl rooftop fireworks extravaganza at Dean Clough from 3pm on Saturday, November 4. For tickets and more details, see Nxt Lvl's Facebook page.

Casa Brighouse, near Elland, is hosting a firework display, laser show and terrace party on Sunday, November 5 from 6pm. For more details, visit their Facebook page

The Brods Big Bonfire takes place on Friday, November 3 at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme from 6.45pm

Elland Bonfire takes place on Saturday, November 4 at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground in Elland from 5.30pm. For more details, see Elland Round Table's Facebook page.

