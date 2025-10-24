Bonfire Night will soon be here, bringing glorious fireworks that light up the sky.

Across Calderdale, several organised displays are taking place along with some impressive bonfire parties.

Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest bonfires and firework displays taking place around the borough.

Elland Round Table Charity Bonfire and Fireworks

Celebrations are taking place across Calderdale.

This annual event returns on Saturday, November 1, taking place at Hullen Edge Recreational Ground.

As well as a variety of food stalls there will be fairground rides, toy stalls, and fire dance team The Hellfyre Magpies.

Timings are subject to change, depending on the weather, but are planned to be:

5pm - Gates open

5.15pm - Hellfyre Magpies perform

5.30pm - bonfire lighting

6.15pm - children's 'low noise' fireworks display

7pm - main fireworks display

Tickets are on sale from www.tickettailor.com/events/ellandroundtable with all profits being donated to charity.

Brods Big Bonfire

This family-friendly evening takes place on Friday, November 7 at Old Brodleians Rugby Club on Denholme Gate Road in Hipperholme.

Admission is by tickets only, which can be bought from behind the clubhouse bar for £8 for adults and £4 for under 18s. Under fours can be admitted for free. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

The clubhouse will open at 4.30pm, serving food. The bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm.

There will then be live music in the clubhouse from 8pm, with last orders a 11pm.

Moorlands Family Firework Show

The Moorlands, on Keighley Road in Halifax, is organising a magical evening of fireworks on Sunday, November 2.

Tickets include a donation to Overgate Hospice and are £10 per adult, £7.50 for children and £30 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

Doors open from 6pm and the time of the fireworks display is weather-dependent. For more details, contact the pub.

Fireworks at The Alma

A night of fireworks and fun is being held at The Alma Inn in Cottonstones on Saturday, November 1.

There will be food vans serving a selection of dishes including Indian street food, hog roast and smash burgers along with entertainment from The Lores singing 90s classics and more.

A giant marquee will be available to keep guests dry.

Tickets are £11 and available from www.alma-inn.co.uk/product/fireworks-general-admission/

Todmorden Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks

Todmorden Cricket Club is hosing a bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November 1.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, followed by the fireworks display at 8pm.

Guests will also be able to enjoy food, drink, children’s rides and other entertainment.

Advance tickets are £5 for over 16s and £2.50 for children, and are available from Todmorden Cricket Club, Todmorden News Centre or todmordencc.com

Tickets on the gate are £6 for over 16s and £3 for children. Children aged two and younger can be admitted for free.

Casa Brighouse Family Bonfire Night

There will be fun, food and fireworks at Casa Brighouse on Wednesday, November 5.

The bar, restaurant and venue on Elland Road is hosting a family bonfire night at 6pm with food, stalls, music and a fireworks display.

Tickets are £2 each and available from www.casabrighouse.com

Half of the ticket sales will be donated to charity Focus4Hope.