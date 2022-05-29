Brand new poetry festival to celebrate Sylvia Plath is coming to Hebden Bridge

The Sylvia Plath Literary Festival will mark the 90th birthday of the legendary poet, and coincide with the publication of After Sylvia, an inspiring anthology of new poems and essays in celebration of her life and work.

The weekend festival will feature talks, readings, workshops and events at venues across Hebden Bridge and Heptonstall.

Festival Director Sarah Corbett said: “We’re excited that the festival will bring together leading and emerging poets and writers from across the UK, Ireland and the US to celebrate Sylvia Plath’s legacy, her importance for 20th and 21st Century literary arts, and her continued influence on contemporary writers.”

Hebden Bridge