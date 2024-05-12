Brighouse 1940s Weekend to return next month - here's what to expect from the annual event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighouse is once again set to go back in time during the first weekend in June as the 1940s Weekend returns.

The town centre will be a hive of activity on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

Organisers say that 2024 promises to be the biggest yet thanks to the support of more businesses, more stallholders, more reenactors, and more entertainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse 1940s Weekend 2023

A sponsor has also signed up allowing more to be planned to make the weekend better than ever. Home Instead, which provides award winning home care to individuals and families in Brighouse, across Calderdale and around the country, are backing this year’s event.

Activities over the weekend include stalls with crafts, food and vintage items, themed entertainment across the town, a vintage park and ride, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Flypast (weather permitting) and a best dressed competition.

The event is organised by the Visit Brighouse and BID team, which represents and supports all Brighouse businesses, shops and venues and encourages people to visit them and spend time and money in the town centre.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager of the Brighouse BID, said: “Our 1940s Weekend is always a brilliant weekend in Brighouse and whether you want to join in the vintage fun, check out our brilliant live entertainment, browse the bargains at our pop-up street market or join in the fun at our town centre shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and businesses, there really is something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The date for this year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend is Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2.

“Thanks to the support of Home Instead, this promises to be the biggest-ever event with a packed two days you won’t want to miss.”

Julie Ingham from Home Instead said: “We are delighted to support the Brighouse 1940s Weekend in 2024 which has become such a major event in the Brighouse calendar and a time when families to come together to pay tribute to that remarkable decade.

“The event aligns perfectly with our values centred on helping older people to remain independent and happy at home, respecting their memories and working with families to reduce loneliness and isolation.

“We’re looking forward to working with the Brighouse BID team, and hope to meet people in person at our stall during the event.”