Brighouse and Elland brass musicians set to celebrate Christmas in style at concert
Brighouse Central Methodist Church will host the festive concerts of Brighouse & Rastrick Band (B&R) and the Matinee will also feature their award winning neighbours, Elland Silver Youth Band (ESYB), under Musical Director Samantha Harrison.
Samantha said: “Our young musicians are really looking forward to playing alongside this great band and really appreciate the invitation.
"It will be a great afternoon.”
Within a twelve month period, the two bands will both have represented their country at the European Brass Band Championships, Elland Youth last Spring in Malmo and B&R compete next May in Palanga, Lithuania.
But their feet will be firmly routed on home soil when they meet in Brighouse next month, with ESYB moving onto play at Halifax Minster that same evening whilst B&R remain at Central Methodist for their sellout 7.15pm performance, each one conducted by Resident Musical Director, Ian McElligott.