Brighouse Christmas Market set to return this weekend - more than 90 stalls will line the streets for the festive event
More than 90 stalls will be lining the streets of Brighouse this weekend to mark the start of Christmas celebrations in town.
Along with the stalls – the cafes, shops and restaurants will be open throughout town filling everyone with festive cheer.
“Everyone loves a Christmas Market,” said Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager of Brighouse BID, “and this weekend is a huge part of our annual events programme here in Brighouse.
"This weekend is a key start in the run up to Christmas with all the shops and businesses in town embracing the theme.
"We’ll have live entertainment in town on Saturday and Santa Clause will be tasked with switching on the Christmas Tree lights at Thornton Square and the funfair will be in town on both days.
"Bradford Pipe Band will be performing throughout town, the children can visit Father Christmas at Overgate Furniture Shop on both days at a cost of just £4 and we have a festive themed entertainment at Thornton Square all day Saturday along with the funfair on both days too.
"We’re also launching our first ever Nutcracker Trail where families can collect a trail map and clues around town.
"Plus we’re bringing back our popular Win the Window competition which will also launch this weekend at the Brighouse BID office.”
For more information visit visitbrighouse.com/whats-on