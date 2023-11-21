24 pictures showing how the A629 in and out of Halifax has changed since major works started
Lots of work has taken place during the last decade to the major route into Halifax.
Here are 24 pictures of the work on the A629 and surrounding routes from 2015 up to now and how the road has changed during the works.
Phase two of the A629 project is currently underway.
The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.
Work is due to be completed by summer 2024 although some elements will be open earlier, such as the new link bridge.
Most of the road network is expected to be open by early 2024.
The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 38 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama
William IV Sowerby Bridge: Take a look inside and meet new team running cosy pup-friendly Calderdale pub who want to organise first Sowerby Bridge Pride