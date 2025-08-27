Brighouse Jigsaw Festival attracted plenty of puzzle fans over August bank holiday weekend
The Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival returned over the bank holiday weekend with plenty of jigsaws for people to pick up and raise money for charity.
St Martin’s Church was packed with puzzles over the bank holiday weekend with jigsaws to suit all tastes, from children's puzzles and traditional country scenes to impossipuzzles and wasgij.
Proceeds with be donated to charities who support disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and adjacent areas.
Since the first festival in 2012 over £156,000 has been donated to good causes.