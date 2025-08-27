Brighouse Jigsaw Festival attracted plenty of puzzle fans over August bank holiday weekend

The Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival returned over the bank holiday weekend with plenty of jigsaws for people to pick up and raise money for charity.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Martin’s Church was packed with puzzles over the bank holiday weekend with jigsaws to suit all tastes, from children's puzzles and traditional country scenes to impossipuzzles and wasgij.

Proceeds with be donated to charities who support disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and adjacent areas.

Since the first festival in 2012 over £156,000 has been donated to good causes.