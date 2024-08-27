Brighouse Jigsaw Festival returned over the bank holiday with plenty for puzzle fans to enjoy

St Martin’s Church was filled to the brim with puzzles over the bank holiday weekend with jigsaws to suit all tastes, from children's puzzles and traditional country scenes to impossipuzzles and wasgij.
Proceeds raised at the event will be donated to local charities who support disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and adjacent areas.
Since the first festival in 2012 over £136,000 has been donated to good causes.
