Brighouse Jigsaw Festival returned over the bank holiday with plenty for puzzle fans to enjoy

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
The Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival returned at the weekend with plenty of jigsaws for people to pick up and raise money for charity.

St Martin’s Church was filled to the brim with puzzles over the bank holiday weekend with jigsaws to suit all tastes, from children's puzzles and traditional country scenes to impossipuzzles and wasgij.

Proceeds raised at the event will be donated to local charities who support disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and adjacent areas.

Since the first festival in 2012 over £136,000 has been donated to good causes.

Volunteers at Brighouse Jigsaw Festival, St Martin's Church.

1. Brighouse Jigsaw Festival

Volunteers at Brighouse Jigsaw Festival, St Martin's Church. Photo: Jim Fitton

Brighouse Jigsaw Festival at St Martin's Church.

2. Brighouse Jigsaw Festival

Brighouse Jigsaw Festival at St Martin's Church. Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Sofia Lawson, four, Nick McGreal, Marilyn McGreal and Katy Lawson.

3. Brighouse Jigsaw Festival

From the left, Sofia Lawson, four, Nick McGreal, Marilyn McGreal and Katy Lawson. Photo: Jim Fitton

Mary and Jim Winstanley

4. Brighouse Jigsaw Festival

Mary and Jim Winstanley Photo: Jim Fitton

