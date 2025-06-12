Brighouse to be filled with the sound of brass once again as the March & Hymn Tune Contest returns next month

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

The streets of Brighouse town centre will come alive with the sound of brass on Sunday, July 6.

The 24th Annual Brass Band March & Hymn Tune Contest, hosted by Huddersfield Lions Club, promises a full day of music, energy and community spirit.

Around 20 bands in full regalia will parade through the town from 12.30pm until 7pm.

The Brass Band March & Hymn Tune Contest is set to return to Brighouse

The marching route is along Bethel Street and around Town Hall Square.

Organised by many volunteers from Huddersfield Lions, the contest is a fundraiser that helps the Lions support important causes all year round.

From distributing Easter hampers and recycling spectacles for developing countries, to offering PSA blood tests for prostate cancer awareness, the Lions are active across Kirklees and Calderdale.

“We’re proud to host this much-loved event,” said Hannah Lee, President of the Huddersfield Lions.

“It brings people together, showcases fantastic local talent, and raises awareness of the work we do. It’s also a brilliant opportunity to invite new people to join us.”

