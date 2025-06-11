Live at The Piece Hall: 18 photos from last night's Gary Barlow gig supported by Beverley Knight at Halifax's Piece Hall

Gary Barlow brought his The Songbook Tour to TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall last night (Tuesday) in a celebration of his four-decade-spanning career.

One of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers, Gary played a huge hit-packed set – starting with Open Road, Greatest Day, and These Days, as well as singalong favourites rounding off the night, including Relight My Fire, Back For Good, Rule The World and Never Forget.

And after thanking the brilliant crowd, Gary closed the show hailing the “incredible venue”, and said: “Please, please let us come back here!”

Opening the night, the undoubted Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight greeted the crowd saying: “It’s nice here! This is so pretty. I am so excited to be here. Yorkshire’s got the vibe!”

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues with The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia on Thursday (June 12), and Pendulum and Normandie on Saturday (June 14).

