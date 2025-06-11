18 photos from last night's Gary Barlow gig supported by Beverley Knight at Halifax's Piece Hall18 photos from last night's Gary Barlow gig supported by Beverley Knight at Halifax's Piece Hall
18 photos from last night's Gary Barlow gig supported by Beverley Knight at Halifax's Piece Hall

Live at The Piece Hall: 18 photos from last night's Gary Barlow gig supported by Beverley Knight at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 09:37 BST
“Please, please let us come back here!”

Gary Barlow brought his The Songbook Tour to TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall last night (Tuesday) in a celebration of his four-decade-spanning career.

One of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers, Gary played a huge hit-packed set – starting with Open Road, Greatest Day, and These Days, as well as singalong favourites rounding off the night, including Relight My Fire, Back For Good, Rule The World and Never Forget.

And after thanking the brilliant crowd, Gary closed the show hailing the “incredible venue”, and said: “Please, please let us come back here!”

Opening the night, the undoubted Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight greeted the crowd saying: “It’s nice here! This is so pretty. I am so excited to be here. Yorkshire’s got the vibe!”

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues with The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia on Thursday (June 12), and Pendulum and Normandie on Saturday (June 14).

17 photos of excited crowds as James took to the stage to kick-start a summer of music

15 photos as indie greats James wow Halifax for a second night with crowd surfing and joy

Opening the night, the undoubted Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight greeted the crowd saying: “It’s nice here! This is so pretty. I am so excited to be here. Yorkshire’s got the vibe!”

1. Gary Barlow

Opening the night, the undoubted Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight greeted the crowd saying: “It’s nice here! This is so pretty. I am so excited to be here. Yorkshire’s got the vibe!” Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Gary Barlow brought his The Songbook Tour to TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall in a celebration of his four-decade-spanning career.

2. Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow brought his The Songbook Tour to TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall in a celebration of his four-decade-spanning career. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Thanking the brilliant crowd, Gary closed the show hailing the “incredible venue”, and said: “Please, please let us come back here!”

3. Gary Barlow

Thanking the brilliant crowd, Gary closed the show hailing the “incredible venue”, and said: “Please, please let us come back here!” Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Gary played a huge hit-packed set including Relight My Fire, Back For Good, Rule The World and Never Forget.

4. Gary Barlow

Gary played a huge hit-packed set including Relight My Fire, Back For Good, Rule The World and Never Forget. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Gary BarlowHalifaxQueenTK MaxxBritain
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice