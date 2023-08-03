Calderdale Charity Tractor Run set to return to raise funds for Calder Valley Search and Rescue

Sponsored by Craggies Farm Shop, Craggs Energy Limited, Vocation Brewery, and MUD-UK Ltd the event promises to be a fun-filled day for participants and spectators alike.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to Calder Valley Search and Rescue, a voluntary emergency service dedicated to assisting those in need during critical situations. Their vital work in the community has saved numerous lives, making them a worthy beneficiary of the funds raised.

Flash back to Calderdale Tractor Run back in 2019

Registration for the event is now open and can be completed through the official Facebook page or on the day itself, beginning at 10 am. The run will kick-off from the Craggs Country Business Park at 11.30am, with a colourful convoy of tractors setting off on a scenic route through Calderdale's breathtaking countryside.

"We are delighted to sponsor the Calderdale Charity Tractor Run," said Sarah representative of Craggies Farm Shop.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and raise funds for a cause that is close to our hearts."

Following the run festivities will continue at the business park with food available from Craggies Farm shop, Drinks from Vocation Brewery, Complimentary plaques for the drivers supplied by MUD-UK and some wonderful raffle prizes donated by all the sponsors.

In an effort to promote environmental responsibility, Craggs Energy Limited will be carbon offsetting the entire event, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability and reducing the event's carbon footprint.

‘’We are so pleased the Tractor Run has returned this year and of course we are more than happy to get stuck in’’ said David Damary-Thompson, General Manager of Craggs Energy.

“The search and rescue team are a fantastic set of people who deserve all the support we can give.’’

With the scenic tractor run, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and the opportunity to win fantastic prizes, the Calderdale Charity Tractor Run promises to be an unforgettable day for all involved.

The tractors will set off from Craggs Country Business Park at 11.30am on September 24.