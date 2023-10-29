News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale families invited to join creativity days inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman

Halifax’s Northern Broadsides Theatre Company invites families in Calderdale to participate in creativity days based on the work of poet Ted Hughes.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:00 GMT
The Iron People Family Creativity Days aims to bring to life the enchanting tales of The Iron Man and The Iron Woman in engaging ways, including storytelling sessions, performance workshops, drop in craft activities and art workshops with The Iron Man illustrator, Chris Mould.

New Overgate Hospice shop opens in Sowerby Bridge

The workshops will take place:

The Iron Man Artwork by Chris MouldThe Iron Man Artwork by Chris Mould
The Iron Man Artwork by Chris Mould
    Sowerby Bridge Fire and Water - Saturday, November 4

    • Southgate Methodist Church Upper Hall, Elland - Saturday, November 11

    • Mytholmroyd Community Centre - Saturday, November 25

    • The Old Post Office, Todmorden - Saturday, December 2, Chris Mould will not be at this event but an alternative art workshop will still take place.

    Each creativity day will run from 10am to 3.30pm.

    There is no need to book, and families can drop in and out of activities throughout the day. The event is aimed at ages three to 11 and their families.

    Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, Laurie Sansom, said: "These creativity days are a celebration of storytelling and imagination, bringing the timeless tales of Ted Hughes' The Iron Man and The Iron Woman to life in a unique and captivating way.

    "We are also on the lookout for people in Calderdale who would like to play a part in a bigger project for Calderdale’s Year of Culture in 2024, so come along to one of our creativity days to find out more."

    For more information visit northern-broadsides.co.uk/iron-people

