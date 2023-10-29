Calderdale families invited to join creativity days inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman

Halifax’s Northern Broadsides Theatre Company invites families in Calderdale to participate in creativity days based on the work of poet Ted Hughes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Iron People Family Creativity Days aims to bring to life the enchanting tales of The Iron Man and The Iron Woman in engaging ways, including storytelling sessions, performance workshops, drop in craft activities and art workshops with The Iron Man illustrator, Chris Mould.

The workshops will take place:

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Iron Man Artwork by Chris Mould

Most Popular

• Sowerby Bridge Fire and Water - Saturday, November 4

• Southgate Methodist Church Upper Hall, Elland - Saturday, November 11

• Mytholmroyd Community Centre - Saturday, November 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• The Old Post Office, Todmorden - Saturday, December 2, Chris Mould will not be at this event but an alternative art workshop will still take place.

Each creativity day will run from 10am to 3.30pm.

There is no need to book, and families can drop in and out of activities throughout the day. The event is aimed at ages three to 11 and their families.

Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, Laurie Sansom, said: "These creativity days are a celebration of storytelling and imagination, bringing the timeless tales of Ted Hughes' The Iron Man and The Iron Woman to life in a unique and captivating way.

"We are also on the lookout for people in Calderdale who would like to play a part in a bigger project for Calderdale’s Year of Culture in 2024, so come along to one of our creativity days to find out more."