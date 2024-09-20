Calderdale Industrial Museum seeks to raise final amounts to bring steam back to its Power Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The museum is working to bring life back to its beautiful steam engines and is seeking to raise funds to complete this exciting steam project. These include the beam engine, the vertical steam engine, the Newton Bean and Mitchell engine and the Belliss & Morcom twin cylinder steam generator set. Using steam to power these engines again will add a fantastic dimension to the visitor experience.

The museum has been lucky to have some very generous support from individuals who have donated a considerable amount of money to help fund this, but they are now looking to widen their Appeal, as they still need to raise more money. With the launch of the Full Steam Ahead Appeal they hope to raise the final amount of funding to complete the project, which will allow them to refurbish the engines, install a smaller, more efficient boiler and carry out the necessary safety and operation training.

If you would like to support the Appeal by donating, you can do this at the museum in person or on their website at https://calderdaleindustrial.co.uk . or you can contact the museum at [email protected]

Bringing steam back to the power gallery will be integral to showing how these amazing steam engines drove the development of the Industrial Revolution in this area. Visitors will be able to see how these magnificent workhorses powered the industry of Calderdale, and many could even enjoy specialist experiences and steam days, which will bring enthusiasts from around the country to this vibrant area of West Yorkshire. The introduction of steam to the museum should make a significant addition to the overall visitor experience, further cementing the museum’s place as a major contributor to local heritage and the economy and driving their efforts to reach a wider audience.

The Newton Bean and Mitchell horizontal engine during restoration

Calderdale Industrial Museum, an Arts Council accredited museum, sits at the heart of the historical quarter of Halifax and makes a considerable contribution to the heritage engagement and economy of this region of West Yorkshire. It tells the story of how the industry of the past grew as a direct consequence of the particular physical landscape and ingenuity of its local people, resulting in the rich heritage and exciting story, relevant to the history of the Industrial Revolution in Great Britain. Since the local authority had to close the museum due to a shortage of funds in 2000, local enthusiasts and industry specialists have fought hard to save this nationally and regionally significant collection of industrial heritage. From the museum’s reopening in 2017, this group of enthusiasts has continued to grow and now works hard to bring their combined knowledge and experience to deliver one of our region’s most popular visitor attractions. Sitting next to Halifax’s amazing and unique Piece Hall, the museum is central to telling this story of the town of one hundred trades. The museum is now run for the most part by this unpaid volunteer workforce, with all maintenance and conservation work funded by open day takings. Any special projects require additional funding sourced from a wide range of donors.

It has always been the ambition of these dedicated volunteers to bring life back to as many of the collections machines as possible. Work has been on going in many areas of the museum to show looms, sock knitting machines, and many of the worsted industry machines, in working order.

For more information you can visit the museum’s website https://calderdaleindustrial.co.uk . or you can contact the museum at [email protected] or ring us on 01422 384721