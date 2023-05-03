Calderdale town will be filled with Mythical Creatures as the annual Todmorden Carnival returns this month

The annual event will take place on Saturday, May 27 and this year’s event will mark 70 years since the Todmorden Carnival was restarted in 1953.

The theme for this year’s Carnival is ‘Mythical Creatures’.

The parade will set off at 12.30pm from Sanworth Street and make its way to Centre Vale Park, where there will be a fun fair from Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 28.

Last year's Todmorden Carnival at Centre Vale Park

There will be plenty to get involved in on Carnival day with a magic show, Punch and Judy show, Manchester Chi Mo Kung Fu Lion Dance and more.

The Todmorden Carnival restarted in 1953. It has steadily progressed over the years and become one of the prime events in Todmorden, providing fun and entertainment for all the family and an opportunity to raise funds for charity.

