Calderdale village will be filled with heroes and villains as Walsden Scarecrow Festival returns this month

A Calderdale village will be bursting with scarecrows at the end of this month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Walsden Scarecrow Festival is set to take place on September 21 and 22.

This year’s theme is heroes and villains and visitors should prepare to see a whole host of characters all over the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsden Scarecrow Festival back in 2019.

Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Ben Jancovich, will be officially opening the event at Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club at noon on the Saturday.

There will also be a craft fair and a cafe at the club.

Other events will be taking place in across the village throughout the weekend.

Peter Rigg will be is firing up his traction engine for members of public to look at and on Sunday afternoon the festival will finish off with Walsden St Peter's School holding their annual Duck Race.

Programmes will be available to buy from Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club. For more information visit Walsden Scarecrow Festival at www.facebook.com