Calderdale village will be filled with heroes and villains as Walsden Scarecrow Festival returns this month
This year’s Walsden Scarecrow Festival is set to take place on September 21 and 22.
This year’s theme is heroes and villains and visitors should prepare to see a whole host of characters all over the village.
Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Ben Jancovich, will be officially opening the event at Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club at noon on the Saturday.
There will also be a craft fair and a cafe at the club.
Other events will be taking place in across the village throughout the weekend.
Peter Rigg will be is firing up his traction engine for members of public to look at and on Sunday afternoon the festival will finish off with Walsden St Peter's School holding their annual Duck Race.
Programmes will be available to buy from Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club. For more information visit Walsden Scarecrow Festival at www.facebook.com
