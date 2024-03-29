Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024 to kick off with 26 free events, activities and performances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 10am to 8pm, there will be a non-stop showcase of culture, creativity and talent at venues across the town – from music and dancing, to art and workshops for everyone to enjoy.

The Year of Culture (CultureDale) is a 12-month celebration of Calderdale turning 50 on April 1 and marks the ultimate year for the Vision 2024 for Calderdale.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Our eagerly anticipated Year of Culture is almost here.

The CultureDale opening celebration event will have activities split between The Piece Hall, Dean Clough, Halifax Borough Market and across Halifax town centre.

"We can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors to a packed programme of events and activities that all our diverse communities can get involved in for free at its official launch on April 13.

“This will be a unique moment in Calderdale’s history – it’s not every day we see this amount and variety of cultural activities happening all on one day, across multiple venues.

"And this spectacle is just the start – people will be blown away by the 12-month CultureDale programme that will give the borough a 50th birthday celebration to remember.

“It’s fitting that culture is at the heart of the 50th celebrations – it’s one of the qualities that makes Calderdale so distinctive, it reflects the talent that’s a major part of our Vision 2024, and it’s playing a key role in local regeneration and wellbeing, and our priorities for thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall, said: “We’re really proud to be hosting part of the opening event for CultureDale and playing our part in bringing everyone together as we showcase, celebrate and encourage creativity.

“There is a huge amount of talent in the region but also so much potential just waiting to be unlocked.

Piece Hall Chief Executive Nicky Chance-Thompson

“We’ve got an amazing line up of global music stars heading to The Piece Hall this summer, but we’re passionate about nurturing the next generation of creatives and this year has the potential to inspire so many people.”

Jeremy Hall, Chairman at Dean Clough, said: “As one of Calderdale’s most treasured heritage sites, and indeed a celebrated cultural destination, we are delighted to help kick off the CultureDale celebrations here at Dean Clough. With such a diverse range of attractions on site, we will be hosting many events and engagement activities throughout the Year of Culture programme. Watch this space!”

For more information visit www.culturedale.co.uk/opening-celebration

The Piece Hall programme will kick off with ballroom dancing in the courtyard, and also includes uplifting performances from The Signing Choir and folk singer-songwriter Roger Davies and his band.

Dean Clough will celebrate heritage with a Crossley Carpet sculpture workshop, and will get people active with a climbing wall.