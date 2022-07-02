Preet Singh is a stand-up comedian, writer, podcaster and radio host. First hitting the London circuit in March 2018, he has quickly established himself as a reputable new act. Early achievements include beating multiple, ruthless Gong shows e.g. The Blackout (UptheCreek) and The Honk Show (Moth Club).

From there he has gone on to feature at well-established clubs and nights around the UK including multiple spots at Backyard Comedy Club, as well as a run of spots in New York and Berlin. In 2020, during a global pandemic, he founded Laugh-a-Lot Comedy Club. More recently he made the BBC New Comedy Awards 2021 shortlist and was a British Comedian of the Year 2021 semi-finalist.

Isma Almas is British multi-culturalism at its best: Bradford-born and a childhood split between Pakistan and Yorkshire. Isma’s comedy is fused by her unique take on life as a British Muslim woman.

Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month, with stand-up comedy at the Victoria Theatre

As well as regular circuit gigs at comedy clubs across the UK, Isma has performed solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, at London’s Barbican Centre for Stonewall, at Bradford’s Literature Festival and on a raucous luxury gay cruise around the Med.

Imran Yusuf is considered a pioneering voice in British stand-up comedy – a skilful raconteur who can seamlessly weave socio-political satire with heartfelt introspection into his charming and endearing trademark style.

Imran is of East-African Indian descent, born in Mombasa, Kenya but raised in London with a brief stint studying illegally in the USA. He has travelled much of the world including Israel/Palestine and Saudi Arabia during the Lebanon Crisis in 2006 in an all-encompassing pilgrimage for which he quit his job and spent his savings. What he gleaned would change him forever and influence him to become who he is today.

Mickey Sharma is an Indian that was born in Pakistan in 82 while his father was working for the Indian Embassy. After living in Pakistan, the family moved to Beijing, then Hong Kong, before finally moving back to India in 90 where he lived till 9th September 02 when he moved to Birmingham!