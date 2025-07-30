Halifax’s Piece Hall is celebrating Yorkshire Day with some free activities for children.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drop-in Yorkshire-themed craft sessions and activity sheets will be available between 11am and 3pm on Friday, August 1.

There will also be badge making workshops for £1 and face painting for £2.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details, visit The Piece Hall’s website at https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

The Piece Hall reopened on Yorkshire Day - August 1 – 2017 after a major transformation project.

You can see all the acts still to perform at The Piece Hall this summer HERE