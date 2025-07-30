Celebrating Yorkshire Day 2025: Iconic Halifax landmark announces free activities to mark Yorkshire Day

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Halifax’s Piece Hall is celebrating Yorkshire Day with some free activities for children.

Drop-in Yorkshire-themed craft sessions and activity sheets will be available between 11am and 3pm on Friday, August 1.

There will also be badge making workshops for £1 and face painting for £2.50.

For more details, visit The Piece Hall’s website at https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

The Piece Hall reopened on Yorkshire Day - August 1 – 2017 after a major transformation project.

