Chance to meet Santa and Dapple the unicorn in Brighouse this weekend

Visitors to a Brighouse garden centre are in for a treat this weekend when Father Christmas will make a special appearance.

On Saturday, November 30 at Kershaw’s Garden Shopping Centre Santa will arrive on a sleigh pulled by Rudolph the vintage tractor and joined by Dapple the unicorn.

There will be something for everyone to get involved in at the festive event.

Activities will include free face painting and mince pies, fun and games, competitions, balloon magic, Christmas crafts and special offers for mums and dads, with music from a brass band.

The family fun day will begin at 1.30pm with Father Christmas opening the doors of his grotto between 2pm and 4pm.

For details visit www.kershawgardencentre.co.uk.