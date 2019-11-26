Whole of Hebden Bridge will turn into a Christmas treasure hunt

People are being invited to join a free Family Christmas Treasure Hunt at Hebden Bridge on Sunday, November 30, from 9.30am.

Maps and clues will be available to collect from the Coffee Station, Hebden Bridge Train Station, between 9.30am and 11.30am on Saturday 30 November.

People will be asked to return to the Coffee Station by 1.30pm at the latest for light refreshments and for children to collect their Christmas Treasure.

The 3km route can be completed on foot, by bike or on a scooter. It’s also suitable for buggies.

The event has been organised to promote the towpath upgrades on the Rochdale Canal around Hebden Bridge and the start of the Winter Wheelers cycle challenge, as well as to celebrate the achievements of the programme over the past five years.

For more information and to sign up visit CityConnect’s Facebook event page by searching Cycle City Connect.

Work is currently underway on a £2.1m scheme to improve cycling and walking access on a 6km section of the Rochdale Canal towpath between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, which is due to be completed this winter.

The upgraded towpath, which is to form part of the Calder Valley cycle route, will add to those already constructed and under construction in the area, providing a continuous off-road route from Brighouse to Todmorden.

