Chance to win tickets to the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Victoria Theatre Halifax

Since 1901 they have produced over 160 amateur productions across Calderdale and their performances have been seasonally featured at our most iconic venues including the Victoria Theatre Halifax.

Between their Junior and Senior groups, they provide musical theatre training and the opportunity to perform for local residents from the age of eight upwards.

Their new production, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is packed full of all the songs from the hugely popular 1996 Disney animated film. This luscious retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic novel of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero was created by an Academy Award-winning team including two giants of musical theatre - Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Featuring local talented performers and musicians, the group that brought to the Victoria Theatre such memorable productions as Shrek, Hairspray, Ghost, Beauty & the Beast, Chess, Titanic and many more, will embrace that magic all over again and is set to wow audiences new and old.

Ben Smith, HAOS Productions Producer, stated: “We are looking forward to bringing The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Musical to the Victoria Theatre and our cast are excited to be returning for this highly enjoyable show.

"Rehearsals are well under way and audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.”

The Courier and our Calderdale sister titles have teamed up with the Victoria Theatre to run a competition where we are giving away two pairs of tickets to the show.