Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to take flight at Halifax Playhouse in February half-term

This student-performer version of the popular stage musical is based on the story from the beloved family film and Ian Fleming's children's book.Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr follows the story of inventor Caractacus Potts who sets his family on a fantastic adventure when he decides to restore a race car to its former glory.

Caractacus soon discovers the machine is magic and can float and fly but gets into trouble as the evil Baron Bomburst desires the vehicle for himself.

The family must join forces with new friends to outwit the dastardly Baron, his Baroness, and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR. features a book by Jeremy Sams and music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman and includes the Academy Award-nominated title song, and much-loved classic, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ featured in the 1968 movie produced by Albert R. Broccoli.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr is presented through special arrangement with and all authorised materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

MTI is dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI, said: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR. is a charming show which reminds us that ‘teamwork can make a dream work’ and ‘having someone near and dear, someone to care for’ is the best way to travel through life.

“MTI applauds the young performers from HLOSJ who are building friendships through the process of working together to make their theatrical vision come true.”

The Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors is a charity established in 1975, formed to secure a platform for young performers to develop their skills, grow in confidence and perform in annual productions of well-known musical theatre shows.

Run by a committee of volunteers, the society proudly contributes to the continuum of live theatre in the area.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr will be performed from February 14 to 17 at the Halifax Playhouse, King Cross Street, Halifax.