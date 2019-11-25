Christmas Crafts Fair to run alongside Gentleman Jack exhibit at Bankfield Museum

On Saturday, December 7, Bankfield Museum is hosting a special Christmas Craft Fair event.

The fair will be held from 10am to 4pm and the museum will be packed with stalls offering a wide variety of local crafts and produce just in time for Christmas.

Gentleman Jack costume exhibition

Visitors can also enjoy the fantastic exhibitions currently on display at Bankfield, including the Gentleman Jack costume exhibition, which finishes on Tuesday, December 24.

The exhibition offers an exclusive chance to see some of the costumes designed by Tom Pye for the Sally Wainwright TV series.

A visit to the costume display is also perfectly combined with a look around the museum’s fantastic Fashion Gallery, which showcases Calderdale Museums’ fashion and textile collections from ancient Egypt to modern day.

Alongside the stalls and exhibits, there are also some great gift ideas in the Bankfield Museum gift shop, including the Anne Lister guidebook which explores Anne’s life and those who lived at Shibden Hall and the estate.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “This year’s Bankfield Christmas Craft Fair looks set to be one our busiest yet, with every stall taken and even businesses on a waiting list wanting to grab themselves a spot.

“The museum will showcase an array of creative crafts and local produce. It’s the perfect place to find unique Christmas gifts or to just treat yourself.

“If that wasn’t enough, visitors can also enjoy the museum’s exhibitions, and all with free entry. What more could you want this festive season?”

