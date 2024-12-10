Christmas Eve Tractor Run: Route and times as 90 tractors take to Calderdale's roads for festive fundraiser

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

A procession of sparkly tractors will parade through part of Calderdale for a good cause this Christmas Eve.

Ninety farm vehicles are so far signed up for the tractor run, which raises funds for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

People are expected to turn out all along the route to see the charity spectacle.

The tractors will set off from Bridgeroyd in Todmorden at 4pm and head towards Walsden on Rochdale Road.

The route for the Christmas Eve Tractor Runplaceholder image
The route for the Christmas Eve Tractor Run

They will go as far as The Waggon and Horses before heading back through Todmorden and Hebden Bridge and out to Mytholmroyd.

They will go out as far as Moderna Business Park before turning around again, this time heading through Heptonstall and up to Blackshaw Head where the run will end at around 5.25pm.

For more details, search for Christmas Eve Tractor Run on Facebook.

