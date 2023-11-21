Christmas events: RSPCA opens doors to the Halifax animal centre for Christmas fun day

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch will hold its annual Christmas Fair and Open Day at the Wade Street animal centre at the start of next month.

The open day will take place on Sunday, December 3 from 12pm to 3pm to show supporters the important care and rehabilitation work the RSPCA does for the animals who will spend Christmas in the centre

The RSPCA Animal Centre on Wade Street has been caring for local animals in need for over 40 years at their current premises – and even longer at various premises throughout Halifax and Bradford, dating back to 1936 and further.

One of the many kittens waiting to find their forever home at the Wade Street Centre

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors this December and giving our supporters a warm, festive welcome!

“We’ve got lots of Christmas fun planned for all the family to enjoy including stalls, games, music, raffles, refreshments and the chance to meet some of the animals we have looking for homes too! It’s sure to get everyone in the Christmas spirit!”

So far this year, the RSPCA branch has successfully found homes for 81 dogs, 194 cats and 44 small animals.

Adoptions have been affected by the cost of living crisis this year and some animals have been in the branch’s care longer than usual, but the RSPCA Team are hopeful that they can find homes for more animals before the Christmas period starts.