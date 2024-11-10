Dean Clough is inviting people to a Christmas lights switch on and shopping evening.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic Halifax mill complex is hoping to get the festive spirit flowing and showcase some of its independent businesses at the event on Friday, November 15 between 5pm and 8pm.

There will be unique gifts to buy, special offers, and a raffle.

Mental health charity Invictus Wellbeing will also be hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Bowling Mill Courtyard at 6pm which will include live performances from West Yorkshire Rock Choir.