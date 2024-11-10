Christmas in Halifax: Historic Halifax mill complex with host of indie traders holding Christmas lights switch on and festive shopping evening

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

Dean Clough is inviting people to a Christmas lights switch on and shopping evening.

The historic Halifax mill complex is hoping to get the festive spirit flowing and showcase some of its independent businesses at the event on Friday, November 15 between 5pm and 8pm.

There will be unique gifts to buy, special offers, and a raffle.

Mental health charity Invictus Wellbeing will also be hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Bowling Mill Courtyard at 6pm which will include live performances from West Yorkshire Rock Choir.

