Halifax is once again to host a spectacular festive parade – and you can take part.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workshops are taking place in the run up to the Halifax Starlight Winter Parade for people to create lanterns to carry during the event.

Most Popular

Last year’s parade – the first of its kind for Halifax – saw thousands of people flock to enjoy an awesome spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, a troupe of dancing elves and stomping music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event – a collaboration between Halifax BID, Culturedale, and Handmade Productions – will take place on Saturday, November 30, kicking off at 4pm.

Last year's Halifax Christmas Parade

The workshops are free and will take place at Halifax Borough Market at 10am and 2pm on Saturday, November 9, Saturday, November 16 and Saturday, November 23.

To book a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lantern-making-workshops-for-the-spectacular-halifax-starlight-parade-tickets-1057195122069?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawGZ2HdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHT-ZRjhs3ngGNF6a5-SNsw-Mc6X1qzNY8Sp5hCInteFV_teDgQzB1OKQxw_aem_oVvUfAk43FnL8BYHP1ISMA

All materials will be provided and an artist will be there to give advice.

The activity is best suited for ages four and up.