Christmas in Halifax: How you can take part in fantastic Halifax festive extravaganza coming to town centre's streets

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
Halifax is once again to host a spectacular festive parade – and you can take part.

Workshops are taking place in the run up to the Halifax Starlight Winter Parade for people to create lanterns to carry during the event.

Most Popular

    Last year’s parade – the first of its kind for Halifax – saw thousands of people flock to enjoy an awesome spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, a troupe of dancing elves and stomping music.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The event – a collaboration between Halifax BID, Culturedale, and Handmade Productions – will take place on Saturday, November 30, kicking off at 4pm.

    Last year's Halifax Christmas Paradeplaceholder image
    Last year's Halifax Christmas Parade

    The workshops are free and will take place at Halifax Borough Market at 10am and 2pm on Saturday, November 9, Saturday, November 16 and Saturday, November 23.

    To book a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lantern-making-workshops-for-the-spectacular-halifax-starlight-parade-tickets-1057195122069?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawGZ2HdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHT-ZRjhs3ngGNF6a5-SNsw-Mc6X1qzNY8Sp5hCInteFV_teDgQzB1OKQxw_aem_oVvUfAk43FnL8BYHP1ISMA

    All materials will be provided and an artist will be there to give advice.

    The activity is best suited for ages four and up.

    Related topics:Halifax
    News you can trust since 1853
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice