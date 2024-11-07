Christmas in Halifax: How you can take part in fantastic Halifax festive extravaganza coming to town centre's streets
Workshops are taking place in the run up to the Halifax Starlight Winter Parade for people to create lanterns to carry during the event.
Last year’s parade – the first of its kind for Halifax – saw thousands of people flock to enjoy an awesome spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, a troupe of dancing elves and stomping music.
The event – a collaboration between Halifax BID, Culturedale, and Handmade Productions – will take place on Saturday, November 30, kicking off at 4pm.
The workshops are free and will take place at Halifax Borough Market at 10am and 2pm on Saturday, November 9, Saturday, November 16 and Saturday, November 23.
To book a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lantern-making-workshops-for-the-spectacular-halifax-starlight-parade-tickets-1057195122069?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawGZ2HdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHT-ZRjhs3ngGNF6a5-SNsw-Mc6X1qzNY8Sp5hCInteFV_teDgQzB1OKQxw_aem_oVvUfAk43FnL8BYHP1ISMA
All materials will be provided and an artist will be there to give advice.
The activity is best suited for ages four and up.