Christmas in Halifax: Minster transformed into a winter wonderland for Christmas Tree Festival

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Halifax Minster was transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Tree Festival over the weekend.

The Halifax Minster was filled with the wonderful sight and scent of over 30 Christmas trees.

The trees were sponsored and decorated by different families and organisations from across the town.

Halifax Minster’s Christmas morning service is to be broadcast on BBC One on December 25.

The Minster choir, accompanied by the famous Hammonds Brass Band, will lead the congregation with a host of well-loved carols, including a special arrangement of While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks to the old Yorkshire folk tune - On Ilkley Moor Baht'at.

The service will be led by the Vicar of Halifax Minster, the Revd Canon Hilary Barber, who will bless a 'live crib' of animals, mother and child.

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

