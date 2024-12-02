West Yorkshire at Christmas: Crowds of people flood to town centre for Halifax Starlight Parade

There were lots of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns entertaining the crowds along with a troupe of elves dancing through the town’s streets.
Alongside the parade there was also festive entertainment across the town centre.
The parade is a collaboration between Halifax BID, Culturedale, and Handmade Productions.
Here are 13 pictures from the Halifax Starlight Parade.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.