West Yorkshire at Christmas: Crowds of people flood to town centre for Halifax Starlight Parade

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:30 BST
Crowds of people flocked to Halifax to get into the Christmas spirit as the Starlight Parade returned to town.

There were lots of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns entertaining the crowds along with a troupe of elves dancing through the town’s streets.

Alongside the parade there was also festive entertainment across the town centre.

The parade is a collaboration between Halifax BID, Culturedale, and Handmade Productions.

Here are 13 pictures from the Halifax Starlight Parade.

Halifax Starlight Parade

1. Christmas events

Halifax Starlight Parade Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Halifax Starlight Parade

2. Christmas events

Halifax Starlight Parade Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Halifax Starlight Parade

3. Christmas events

Halifax Starlight Parade Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Halifax Starlight Parade

4. Christmas events

Halifax Starlight Parade Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

