Christmas markets in West Yorkshire: Festive pictures from the first weekend of Christmas markets at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Visitors flocked to Halifax for the first of the Piece Hall’s Christmas market weekends.

The Grade I listed landmark is set to host the markets each weekend in the run up to Christmas.

Each event will see 50 stalls selling everything from jewellery and homeware to pet accessories, fruity cider and special gins.

Musical entertainment will be provided by around 60 different acts, performers and community music groups including brass bands, gospel and traditional choirs, morris dancers and stilt walkers.

There is also a Victorian carousel which will be joined this year by a vintage helter-skelter.

The Christmas Market is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 8pm, and on Sundays from 10am until 4pm, on the following weekends:

Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24

Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1

Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8

Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15

Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22

Here are some pictures from the Christmas market during the first weekend.

I went to the first day of the Christmas markets at Halifax's Piece Hall that are brimming with festive cheer but are missing just one thing

Christmas market at The Piece Hall, Halifax

1. Christmas market

Christmas market at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Paul Brown and Jo Burton browse the stalls

2. Christmas market

Paul Brown and Jo Burton browse the stalls Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Christmas market at The Piece Hall, Halifax

3. Christmas market

Christmas market at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Christmas market at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Paula Beaumont Adventures photography

4. Christmas market

Christmas market at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Paula Beaumont Adventures photography Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireChristmas MarketVictorian
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice