The Grade I listed landmark is set to host the markets each weekend in the run up to Christmas.

Each event will see 50 stalls selling everything from jewellery and homeware to pet accessories, fruity cider and special gins.

Musical entertainment will be provided by around 60 different acts, performers and community music groups including brass bands, gospel and traditional choirs, morris dancers and stilt walkers.

There is also a Victorian carousel which will be joined this year by a vintage helter-skelter.

The Christmas Market is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 8pm, and on Sundays from 10am until 4pm, on the following weekends:

Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24

Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1

Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8

Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15

Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22

Here are some pictures from the Christmas market during the first weekend.

1 . Christmas market Christmas market at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Christmas market Paul Brown and Jo Burton browse the stalls Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

