Comedians Brydon, Mack & Mitchell are coming to The Victoria Theatre Halifax in 2022

Critically acclaimed trio, Rob Brydon, Lee Mack & David Mitchell will tour the UK for the first time since 2019.

Brydon, Mack & Mitchell: Town To Town will see an evening of chat, comedy, and general messing about with a date announced at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Monday, May16 2022.

The Halifax date will be the only date in Yorkshire and the North of England on the tour.

Rob Brydon said: “I have so much to learn from these two older gentlemen, I can’t wait!”

Lee Mack said: “I can think of nothing better than being on the road with David and Rob. Well I can, but it feels inappropriate to bang on about it in a press release.”

David Mitchell added: “If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s to appreciate the simple, harmless pleasure of thinking up a quote for a press release.”