Culturedale: Beacons to light up the sky in Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beacons are set to light up the sky in three Calderdale towns this weekend

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be lit as part of the Culturedale celebrations marking Calderdale's 50th anniversary.

The beacons will be illuminated on April 26 and 27 from 8pm to 10pm in Brighouse, Halifax and Todmorden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

View of Halifax from Beacon Hill. Photo: James Hardisty

The Todmorden beacon, a UFO-like structure, will mysteriously appear overnight at the Canal Basin off Burnley Road, by the Golden Lion Hotel.

A spokesperson said: "The origins of the installation remain unknown, with whispers that it might be communicating with something otherworldly.”

“During the day, the structure stands as an enigmatic, surreal presence, but by nightfall, it transforms into a dazzling, lit mirrorball that pulses in rhythm with the iconic Golden Lion venue.

“This unexpected and captivating art piece, made by local artist Aimee Grundell, invites the community to witness a fusion of mystery, light and sound, creating an experience like no other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This installation promises to spark intrigue and wonder among visitors and local people alike.”

Beacon Hill in Halifax will shine down onto the town centre and Wainhouse Tower will also be illuminated.

Brighouse’s light will come from the top of ROKT, The Old Flour Mill where powerful searchlights will interact with each other, act independently and combine into one powerful shaft of energy.

Aside from the Todmorden installation, all will be able to be seen from far away and there will be no need to crowd around the exact location.

For more information visit www.culturedale.co.uk/events/culturedale-beacons