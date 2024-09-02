Culturedale: Check out these pictures from the Tinker, Make, Create Day at Eureka in Halifax

The festival has visited a number of locations across Calderdale throughout the summer and culminated in a day-long festival at Eureka.

The event brought a mix of local talent and performers, providing guests of all ages the opportunity to engage in more than 30 different activities.

These included using raw materials and tools to create unique machines, launching rockets and art exploration, plus numerous crafting and building options.

The event was part of Culturedale, a project by Calderdale Council to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a Year of Culture.

