Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

February will see the debut of another of CultureDale’s key projects as the celebrations to mark the borough’s 50th anniversary continue.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will be able to experience an immersive light and sound walk through Halifax town centre, listening to the stories and memories of people who live and work here.

“This Landscape is Ours” by IOU Theatre, a guided half-mile walk, will culminate in a spectacular visual experience at The Piece Hall, with an opportunity for refreshments and to share thoughts afterwards at Halifax Borough Market. It will take place from February 5-8. Free tickets can be booked online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “February is shaping up to be another busy month of CultureDale events, from exhibitions and workshops to food and music.

Handmade Productions have been working together with groups and individuals from across Calderdale to explore local folklore of old, to inform and create a 2025 celebration

“There will be a strong focus on local stories. Stories are an important part of Calderdale’s past, present and future - they’re central to the upcoming 10-year Vision 2034 for Calderdale, and they unite us as a community.

“With just three months of the Year of Culture to go, don’t miss your chance to be part of this spectacular celebration of Calderdale’s 50th anniversary.”

Also taking place this month, Handmade Productions will present Tales and Trails: Threshold - Bringing the Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handmade Productions have been working together with groups and individuals from across Calderdale to explore local folklore of old, to inform and create a 2025 celebration.

Northern Broadsides' Iron People present 'Song of the Valley', a musical workshop, at Todmorden College on February 15

Join performers for neighbourhood parades and performances as they bring stories, noises and lights to streets in Calderdale for communities and residents to enjoy. Attendees are asked to bring their own light.

Running on Feburary 14, 15 and 16 from 4.30pm, the free events are suitable for all, with guests invited to wrap up warm as they take place outside. There will also be food and a warm space from 6.30pm.

For more information visit: https://handmadeproductions.org.uk/tales-and-trails/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Folklore Stories, Making and Ideas Day will be held on Saturday, February 1, from 10.30am until 1pm.

Electric Bloom will perform at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on February 8

The Folklore Centre is a key partner in Tales and Trails, informing the development of characters for the performances and identifying the importance of thresholds in many folklore tales.

Discover more about Tales and Trails – and folklore generally – at this morning of storytelling, local connections and making activities. It is suitable for children aged five and above. Children and young people aged under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Happy Valley Pride is hosting a Youth Music Takeover event at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers describe it as “a safe and inclusive space for music lovers aged 11-18 to experience some of the best local rising talent”, from Brand New Legs – headliners of Happy Valley Pride’s Youth Pride Stage in 2024 – to The Incident, Eva Kiss and Lily Rae Grant. To book a free place, visit the Happy Valley Pride website.

The fifth Gender Transcending workshop on February 8 will be held at The Folklore Centre in Todmorden.

Other highlights include the Halifax Youth Band Festival at Halifax Minster on February 8, a Young Traders Market at Halifax Borough Market on February 8 and Poetry inspired by the Brontës at Bankfield Museum on February 22.

For more information and the full line-up of this month’s events, visit www.culturedale.co.uk