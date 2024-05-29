Culturedale: Performance boat Opal's Comet sailed from Todmorden to Brighouse as part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture
The waterborne performance produced by outdoor arts company Mr Wilson’s was one of the key commissions for Calderdale’s Year of Culture for 2024.
Departing from Walsden the performance took place on a barge, which journeyed from one end of the Calder Valley to the other.
The boat travelled along the Rochdale Canal and the Calder and Hebble Navigation from Walsden through Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge ending in Brighouse.
Despite starting in the rain, the production was met by people on the tow path including children from Walsden St Peter’s CE Primary School.
The theatrical animated production is the brainchild of Sonya Moorhead co-founder of Mr Wilson’s.
It draws on the traditions of storytelling, pilgrimage, and folk music.
The crew is made up of a live band called The Greyhounds who are performing a song cycle on the cello, piano, harp and percussion along with vocals by Sonya Moorhead, exploring the seasons of grief. It is directed by Aoife Carry who has previously worked with Cirque du Soleil.
Sonya said: “Opal’s Comet has felt like an odyssey.
"It feels like we’ve been sailing forever and yet these six days have flown by.
"Audiences have been wonderful; they’ve responded really well to the various opportunities to get involved singing with the crew and BSL, they’ve successfully used the GPS Tracker to find us and lots of people have signed in to watch the live streams recorded from the deck.”
Wearing golden clothes, the crew have performed in character on the boat, which also features an intricate crafted model of a golden barge created by outdoor artist Steve Gumbley and Andy Plant.
CultureDale is one of West Yorkshire’s key cultural events taking place from April 2024-April 2025 and celebrates the region’s creativity.
Bobsie Robinson, Calderdale Council’s Cultural Service Manager, said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have such a wealth of creative talent on our doorstep.
“Opal’s Comet is so clever as it takes in the whole of the Calder Valley and encourages our residents to go out and meet each other as they walk this incredible journey alongside the barge.”
