Dates for your diary 2025: When Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more are taking place in 2025

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
As a new year starts, we take a look at some dates for your diary for the coming 12 months.

Here are when some of Calderdale’s most popular events – including Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more – are taking place in 2025.

Halifax Gala will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025

1. Halifax Gala

Halifax Gala will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, organised by The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Monday, April 21 2025

2. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, organised by The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Monday, April 21 2025 Photo: Jim Fitton

Todmorden Carnival will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025

3. Todmorden Carnival

Todmorden Carnival will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 2 and 3, 2025

4. Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 2 and 3, 2025 Photo: Allan McKenzie/YPN

News you can trust since 1853
