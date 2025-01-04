Dates for your diary 2025: When Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more are taking place in 2025

Here are when some of Calderdale’s most popular events – including Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more – are taking place in 2025.
1. Halifax Gala
Halifax Gala will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Hebden Bridge Duck Race
The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, organised by The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Monday, April 21 2025 Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Todmorden Carnival
Todmorden Carnival will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
4. Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend
Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 2 and 3, 2025 Photo: Allan McKenzie/YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.