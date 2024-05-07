Dementia friendly cinema screenings at Hebden Bridge Picture House in the spotlight for action week
and live on Freeview channel 276
HBPH Manager, Pete Berrisford, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Our Dementia Friendly monthly screenings, in collaboration with Calderdale Dementia Hub, are designed to accommodate the specific needs of individuals living with dementia, while remaining inclusive for all our customers.
"Our goal is to ensure that the cinema experience is accessible to everyone.”
Dementia Action Week an annual national event that encourages people to take action to improve the lives of people affected by dementia.
These screenings offer a welcoming and comfortable environment, with tailored adjustments including:
- Prompt start of films, without adverts or trailers.
- Low lighting and adjusted sound levels to accommodate the audience.
- Clear and accessible signage throughout the premises.
- Encouragement for customers to converse, sing, and move around freely during the screening.
Attendees are invited to enjoy complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits half an hour before the film, to give people the chance to meet and socialise with others, and to familiarise themselves with the cinema space.
The next dementia friendly screening is Mary Poppins, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
Winner of five Academy Awards, this family favourite starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke is particularly perfect for the big screen in every way. Tickets are now on sale for the screening on Monday 13 May at 1pm.
Neil Courtman, Service Manager for Calderdale Dementia Hub said: "Through Dementia Friendly Screenings people with dementia and their carers experience the joy of cinema again, and in the case of the Picture House a welcoming community space.
"We've already heard that people have come back to the cinema after many years because they feel safe, supported and accepted”.
Hebden Bridge Picture House is committed to providing monthly dementia-friendly screenings on the third Monday of every month. Complimentary carer tickets are available as part of CEA card scheme.