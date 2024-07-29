Dinosaurs are set to return - Here's when the Dinosaur Experience is coming to Brighouse
and live on Freeview channel 276
Throughout August, there will be a Dino Trail with clues to find in shops and businesses across the town centre to help crack the code and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.
Trail maps are available from the Brighouse BID Office on Bradford Road and from the shops taking part across the town centre.
They can also be downloaded at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/dino.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 18, the town will be hosting a Dinosaur Experience which will let children, adults and families come face-to-face with pre-historic pals while enjoying dozens of craft, food and drink stalls at a Summer Family Street Market.
Roxy the T-Rex, Angie the Ankylosaurus, Thor the Velociraptor and the Baby Dinosaurs will be in the town centre between 10am and 4pm.
There will also be a funfair to enjoy and birds of prey to meet.
The events are organised by the Visit Brighouse and BID team.
Helen Holdsworth, Brighouse BID project manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the dinosaurs back to Brighouse this summer with our latest family trail which will take visitors right across the town centre hunting for clues so they can crack the code.
“The Dinosaur Experience and Family market on Sunday, August 18 is also set to be bigger and better than ever before with dozens of pop up craft, food & drink stalls and many of our brilliant shops, cafes and businesses will be open on the day as well.”