Dinosaurs are set to return - Here's when the Dinosaur Experience is coming to Brighouse

Dinosaurs will be roaring back into Brighouse this summer.

Throughout August, there will be a Dino Trail with clues to find in shops and businesses across the town centre to help crack the code and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

Trail maps are available from the Brighouse BID Office on Bradford Road and from the shops taking part across the town centre.

Dinosaur Experience visited Brighouse last year.

They can also be downloaded at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/dino.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 18, the town will be hosting a Dinosaur Experience which will let children, adults and families come face-to-face with pre-historic pals while enjoying dozens of craft, food and drink stalls at a Summer Family Street Market.

Roxy the T-Rex, Angie the Ankylosaurus, Thor the Velociraptor and the Baby Dinosaurs will be in the town centre between 10am and 4pm.

There will also be a funfair to enjoy and birds of prey to meet.

The events are organised by the Visit Brighouse and BID team.

Helen Holdsworth, Brighouse BID project manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the dinosaurs back to Brighouse this summer with our latest family trail which will take visitors right across the town centre hunting for clues so they can crack the code.