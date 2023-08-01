News you can trust since 1853
Dinosaurs are set to return to Brighouse - Dinosaur Experience and free family friendly Dino Trail

Dinosaurs are set to stomp into Brighouse this month
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

Everyone is welcome to join in with the Dinosaur Roar-Some Fortnight in Brighouse - running from August 12 to 26 - which will feature a free family friendly Dino Trail.

Twenty businesses are set to take part in the Dino Trail which will run throughout the fortnight.

Dinosaurs in Brighouse last yearDinosaurs in Brighouse last year
    The trail will see people able to pick up a map from the Brighouse Business Improvement District (BID) office on Bradford Road and head around the town to spot the dinosaurs holding eggs in shop windows.

    Completed maps can be dropped off to Brighouse BID for a chance to win one of five dino goodie bags.

    Also, right in the middle of the trail, Brighouse are welcoming The Dinosaur Experience into town.

    On August 19 and 20 Dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes will be roaming the streets of Brighouse.

    This year the event is being sponsored by WS Residential and is co-ordinated by Brighouse BID.

