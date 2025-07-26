Dinosaurs are set to return to Brighouse - Here's when the Dinosaur Experience is coming to the town centre

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Dinosaurs will be returning back to Brighouse this summer.

Throughout August, there will be a Dino Trail with clues to find in shops and businesses across the town centre.

Trail maps are available from the Brighouse BID Office on Bradford Road and from the shops taking part across the town centre.

Dinosaur Experience visited Brighouse last year.
Dinosaur Experience visited Brighouse last year.

They can also be downloaded at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/dino.

On Sunday, August 17, the Dinosaur Experience will be roaring back to town.

Visitors will be able to come face-to-face with pre-historic pals, shop at craft, food and drink stalls at the Summer Family Market, meet birds of prey and enjoy the funfair.

The events are organised by the Visit Brighouse and BID team.

The 2025 Dino Trail, Dinosaur Experience and Summer Family Market is sponsored by Valerie Holmes Law.

For more information on the events taking place during August and the rest of 2025 visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/events

For more Calderdale news, what’s on and sport visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

